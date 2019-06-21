ELMER M. GALLOWAY SR
Fri, 06/21/2019 - 9:55am
Elmer M. Galloway Sr., 86, a resident of Patterson, died Thurs-day, June 20, 2019, at his residence.
Ibert’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments, which are pend-ing.
