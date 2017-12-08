Ellen Delaune Scott, 84, a native and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at her residence.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Patterson United Methodist Church. Private burial will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Cleo Scott; one son, Dell Scott; one grandchild; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Ibert’s Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.