ELIZABETH 'LIZ' VICKNAIR LINDSAY
Elizabeth “Liz” Vicknair Lindsay, 56, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at
Ochsner St. Mary.
Liz was born on October 17, 1964 in Morgan City, the daughter of Lovence J. “L.J.” Vicknair Jr. and Joyce Lee
Theriot Vicknair.
Liz was a very proud patriot who served her country proudly in the United States Air Force retiring as a Captain. She
was an avid football fan who loved the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. She loved to go shopping and was known
to buy things from QVC and Home Shopping Network from time to time, when she could find a good deal. She mainly
loved shopping because it allowed her to find gifts to give her family and friends. She was a non-stop gift giver, always
wanting to buy things and do small acts to make people happy. Her grandchildren were her life, she was always there
for them and cherished every moment she was able to spend with them. She was a big collector of all things Betty
Boop. Liz truly loved to dance, especially to her favorite song, Browed Eyed Girl. She always enjoyed life and was
truly a big kid with a big heart for her family.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Stephanie E. Smith and fiancé Mike Beadle of
Bayou Vista; two grandchildren, Angelise Birdsall and Arabella E. Smith; longtime companion, Steve Douck of
Morgan City; two sisters, Shelley LeBlanc of Morgan City and Joy Lynn Dismer and husband Col. Paul Dismer of
Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; one brother, Russell J. Vicknair of Morgan City; numerous nieces and nephews.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, L.J. and Joyce Theriot Vicknair; one grandson, L.J. Smith; one brother,
George Vicknair; one sister and brother-in-law, Dianne Vicknair Swiber and husband Henry Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic
Church. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Twin City Funeral
Home with the visitation resuming from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Following Mass,
Liz will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Morgan City Cemetery. Military Honors will be rendered by the
Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard.