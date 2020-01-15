BROUSSARD – Funeral Services for Mrs. Elizabeth “Libby” Walter Turnage, 92, will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10 a.m at David Funeral Home Chapel of Lafayette, then at 2 p.m. at Berwick First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Berwick Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. The family will gather at Berwick First Baptist Church on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the services.

A native of Leesburg, FL, and a resident of Broussard, Mrs. Turnage died at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Libby was a devoted member of God’s Army. She was very missions minded and served as VBS Director, WMU Director, and served as a Sunday School Teacher at several churchs throughout this region. She was a Home Economics teacher in Berwick for over 20 years and was very involved in FHA.

She is survived by a son, Donald S. Turnage, Jr. and his wife Mari of Bayou Vista; four daughters, Elizabeth Ann “Punkin” Ducrest and her husband Felix of Youngsville, Mary Alice “Molly” Flournoy and her husband James of Kingsland, TX, Ruth Irene “Ruthie” Larimer and her husband Jack of Lafayette, and Rebecca Mae “Becky” Noel of Broussard; a sister, Nannie Belle “Tugar” Todd of New Iberia; nine grandchildren, James “Jay” Rudolph, Alina Arcemont, Erin Bourque, Stephanie Keeling, Michelle Noel, Daniel Noel, Cari Thomas, Robin Lewis, and Andrew Larimer; seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. Turnage, Sr.; her parents, William Ross Walter, Sr. and Irene Stone Walter; a brother, William Ross “Bill” Walter, Jr.; two grandchildren, Kelly Rudolph and Donald S. “Spence” Turnage, III.

Serving as pallbearers will be members of her family and friends.

In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home at P.O. Box 4196 Monroe, LA 71211 or home@lbch.org.

David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.