Elizabeth Ann Pilgrim, 62, a native of Lafayette and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, Hope Vaughn and Tessa Pilgrim; three brothers, Alvin LeJeune, Michael LeJeune and Darren LeJeune; two sisters, Bernadette Hebert and Yvette Ardoin; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, a sister and her husband.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.