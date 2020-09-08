Elizabeth Ann Breaux, 79, a resident of Alexandria and former longtime resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Elizabeth was born on February 18, 1941, in Alexandria, the daughter of Weston Johnson and Hazel Gremillon Johnson.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her three sons, Randall “Randy” Breaux and wife Arleene of Birmingham, Alabama, Michael Thomas Breaux and wife Jennifer of Baton Rouge, and Matthew David Breaux of St. Mary’s Residential Training School in Boyce, Louisiana; seven grandchildren, Marilyn Breaux Bonner, John Christopher Breaux, Elizabeth Breaux Swarner, Jacob Breaux, Nicholas Breaux, Emily Breaux and John Paul Breaux; and two great-grandchildren, John Randall Bonner and Arden Leigh Bonner.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Weston and Hazel Gremillon Johnson; and her husband, Roland Malcolm “David” Breaux Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary’s Residential Training School in Boyce, Louisiana.

Private graveside services were held in the Morgan City Cemetery.