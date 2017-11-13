Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Vaughan, 93, of Lake Charles, passed away Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at her residence.

Betty always had a smile for everyone. She nourished everyone around her with love and faith. She was born in Morgan City, Louisiana, to Joseph Lionel Roy and Elizabeth (Wise) Roy. Betty graduated from Ursuline Academy in New Orleans and attended Ursuline College. During World War II she was a member of the Aircraft Warning Service (AWS) on the lookout for enemy aircraft.

Betty married William Floyd Vaughan in 1946. During their 64-year marriage, Betty and Bill raised five children with a great love and affection. She always had time for others, teaching catechism, a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, assisting in a restaurant startup, and her greatest love was being office manager/receptionist in her youngest son’s dental practice, where she got to meet, greet, and befriend many people. Mrs. Vaughan was a longtime member of St. Margaret Catholic Church in Lake Charles.

While she raised her family in Lake Charles, she always considered Morgan City “home.”

She is survived by one brother, Charles Lionel Roy II; three sons, Geoffrey Vaughan and wife Maxie, Frank Vaughan, and Dr. Roy Vaughan and wife Kim: two daughters, Lucie Duplachan and husband Paul, and Susie Vaughan Mudd: along with nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews in Morgan City and Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Vaughan; and brothers, Charles Lionel Roy I and Joseph Leonard Roy.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday, with a Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, Louisiana. Fr. Noas Kerketta will officiate. Burial will be in Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City, Louisiana, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation on Tuesday will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.

Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles is in charge of arrangements.