ELINOR INEZ LEE 'LULU' LEE

November 28, 1942-December 5, 2019

Elinor Inez Lee “Lu Lu” Lee, a past longtime resident of Morgan City, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the age of 77.

Elinor is survived by five children, James A. Lee, Kenneth P. Lee, Robert F. Lee, Mary C. Lee Stephens and Earl B. Lee and their spouses; her best friend for over 40 years, Crystal Harrison; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman J. “Jim” Lee, Jr.; her parents, Paul and Catherine Lee; her brother, Wallace E. Lee; her grandson, Jacob R. Stephens and many other family members.

Elinor married the love of her life, Herman J. “Jim” Lee, Jr., on February 18, 1961, and together they raised five children. After her children were grown and married, Elinor returned to school to obtain her high school diploma and became a Certified Palliative Hospice Nursing Assistant. She was very happy and proud to assist in God’s work to help his children cross over to home. Elinor adored her family, her home, her dogs, smoking while sitting on her back porch and especially spending time with her friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation and services on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 8 a.m. until time of dismissal at 12:30pm at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Funeral Services for Elinor will take place on Monday, December 9, 2019 1:00pm at the Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Morgan City with Pastor Richard Maag officiating. Following services, Elinor will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.

Pallbearers will be: Elijah Lee, Tyler Lee, Nick Daigle, Matthew Lee, Scott Lee, and Jeremy Harrison.

The family wishes to extend an overwhelming, heartwarming thank you and appreciation to all of the staff, management, and therapy at Chateau Terrebonne Healthcare of Houma, Louisiana. These amazing people were family to our mother when we could not be there. Her care was extraordinary and her therapy was more than exceptional. We realize you can’t pay someone to care and Elinor received amazing love, care and support from everyone at Chateau Terrebonne.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Chateau Terrebonne Healthcare for an activity center for the residents. Elinor’s home was here for the last 16 months of her life. The activity center will include books, movies, and other amenities to allow the residents to feel more at home. Donations may be sent to: Chateau Terrebonne Health Care Center, Atten: Lisa Walker, 1386 West Tunnel Boulevard, Houma, La 70360 RE: Elinor Lee Memorial Center.