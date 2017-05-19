Eldrige Dinger Sr., 97, a native of Berwick and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Visitation will be Fri-day from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Bayou L’Ourse Baptist Church. Services will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at the church. He will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by three sons, Eldrige Dinger Jr. of Independence, Marvin Dinger of Patterson and Robbie Dinger of Denver; one brother, Bernie Dinger of Berwick; three sisters, Rosie Lancon of Youngsville, Vallie Barrilleaux of Morgan City and Anita Lebouef of Houston; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, his parents, stepmother, six brothers and his first, second and third wives.

Ibert’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.