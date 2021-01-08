Elder Walter Stansberry Sr., 80, a resident and native of Verdunville, La., passed away peacefully on Saturday December 26, 2020 at 7:48 p.m. at his residence.

A public viewing will be observed on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the Little Zion Cemetery in Verdunville, La. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 11 a.m. on Saturday January 9, 2021. Elder Stansberry will be laid to rest in the Little Zion Church Cemetery.

Memories of Elder Stansberry will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Mary Louise Stansberry of Verdunville, La.; six sons, Gerald Wayne (Anne) Green Sr. of Las Vegas, NV, Walter (Gail) Stansberry, Jr. of Verdunville, La., Willie (Wanda) Stansberry Sr. of Broussard, La., Wayne (Patina) Stansberry Sr. of Lake Charles, La., Johnny (Robin) Clark, Jr. of New Iberia, La. and Jermaine Thomas of Alexandria, La.; two daughters, Sunjanetta (Davey) Monette of Broussard, La. and Waletta August of Verdunville, La.; one brother, Harry Lee (Minerva) Stansberry Sr. of Bakertown, La.; a devoted caretaker, Lisa Mallet; thirty-four grandchildren, forty-three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Elder Stansberry was preceded in death by: his parents, Willie and Corella Stansbury; a great-grandchild, Zakiya Stansbury; sisters, Theresa Pierre, Leah Simmons, Earline Stansbury, Libby Lee, and Christine Davis; three brothers, Willie Stansbury, Charles Stansbury, and Lionel Stansbury and a son-in-law, Howard Terrell August.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home, Inc., Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.