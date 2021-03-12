Elaine Wooters Grant, 72, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Elaine was a native of Morgan City, LA and a resident of Berwick, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City, LA from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Monday, March 15, 2021 at noon at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick, LA with burial following Mass in Morgan City Cemetery.

Elaine is survived by her loving family; husband of 47 years, Joseph Grant; son, Kevin Grant and wife Lorena Voisin Grant; sister, Pamela Wooters Henry; and grandchildren, Baylie Robin, Michael Alexzander Grant and Nathaniel Paul Grant.

Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Florence Wooters; daughter, Dana Grant Robin; sister, Glenda Wooters Streva; grandchildren, Gabriel, Peter and Christopher Grant; parents-in-law, Marshall Grant and Mary Pollage Grant; and brother-in-law, Anthony Grant.

Elaine was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had many family and friends whom she loved over her life who will miss her dearly every day. Her love, generosity and kindness will always be remembered and she will forever be missed; but always and forever loved.

Twin City Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elaine Wooters Grant.