February 17, 1942 – January 3, 2021

Elaine Picard Morris, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Franklin surrounded by family in the morning hours of Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Elaine was born in Franklin on February 17, 1942 and was the eldest of four children born to Edward Picard and the former Elizabeth Penn. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Elaine absolutely cherished her family. She had a love of life and tried her best to live it to the fullest. She loved to go dancing and was a “professional” shopper to say the least. Her big smile and beautiful soul will truly be missed by all who were fortunate to have known her.

Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her husband, Ronald J. Morris; her five children, Marc Robicheaux and his wife Penny, Shawn Robicheaux and his wife Nada, Tess R. Shinn and her husband Robert, Chad Robicheaux and his wife Carrie, and Tana R. Bonin and her husband Mark; three step-children, Stacy M. Adams, Todd Morris and his wife Michelle, and Donnie Morris and his wife Amy; three siblings, Edmond Picard, Linda Tucker, and Cathy Clements; as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Picard; her mother, Elizabeth Penn Picard Landry; son-in-law, Robert Earl Nowell; and two grandsons, Robert Ryan Nowell and David Miller.

Funeral services will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin on Friday, January 8, 2021, during a 6:00 p.m. memorial service with Father Peter Emusa officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Elaine’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, https://www.alz.org/, 800-272-3900.

