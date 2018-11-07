A Mass of Christian Burial for Edwina V Broussard will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018, 11 a.m. at St. Jules Catholic Church, 601 Magnolia Street, Franklin, La. Fr. Peter Emusa will celebrate the mass.

A Wake will be held Friday, November 9, 2018, from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at MK Dixon Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 10, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the commencement of the funeral mass at St. Jules Catholic Church.

Edwina Virginia Verdun Broussard was born to the late Annie Vappie Verdun and Edward Patrick Verdun on August 20, 1925 in Baldwin, Louisiana. She was baptized and confirmed at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baldwin. On December 17, 1947, Edwina married Harold Sostand Broussard Sr. in Franklin. Together they had six children, Cheryl Elmore (James “Skip”), Harold S. Broussard, Jr. (Cheryl Ann), Michael E. Broussard, Patrick E. Broussard, Marsha M. Broussard (David Williams) and Carla Broussard Pellerin (Brian). She leaves twelve loving grand children: Kathy, Zedrick, Chiquita, Kendell, Marcus, Mindy, Jessica, Michael, Adrienne, Amy, Everett, Tyreek, and ten great grandchildren.

MK Dixon Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, La. 70514, www.mkdixonfh.com.