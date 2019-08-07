February 2, 1932 – August 4, 2019

Edwin Pierre Gaudet, Jr., a native of Charenton and longtime resident of Bayou Vista, passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Edwin enjoyed being outdoors in his garden, playing his guitar, watching western movies and spending time with his family.

Edwin is greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Joyce Hebert Gaudet; his daughters, Karan Gaudet Delaune and Megan Gaudet Burbante; two grandsons, Brandon Delaune and Chandler Delaune; two brothers, Milton Gaudet, Sr., and Larry Gaudet, Sr. and his wife Patsy; two sisters, Audrey Maupin and her husband Jackie and Theresa Falls; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Gaudet, Sr. and Eremise Abshire Gaudet; son-in law, Leo Delaune; four sisters, Anna Lee Charpentier, Anna Mae Louviere, Edmonia Crochet, and Angelle Duhon; two sisters-in-law, Linda Gaudet and Aline Gaudet; and four brothers-in-law, Herman Charpentier, Julius Louviere, Jacob Crochet, and Woodley Duhon.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Hargrave’s Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

