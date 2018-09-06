Edward Woods, 60, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Dularge Community Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Gilda Diggs Woods; daughters, Tiffany Woods of Franklin and Stephanie Woods of Houma; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Lillian Woods and Annette Edwards of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, parents, brother and four sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.