July 7, 1933 — October 4, 2019

Edward “Smokey” Earl Floyd, 86, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, and is now red fishing with Jesus.

Smokey was born July 7, 1933, in Mayport, Florida, the son of James Floyd and Ida Gonzales Davis.

Smokey got his first shrimp boat at the young age of 16; shrimping became his life as a means to support his wife and children. As well as being a shrimper, Smokey was a commercial fisherman; his life was spent on the bayou, trapping and fishing. He was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Patterson for over 33 years; other members of the church quickly became family to Smokey, and most even knew him as “Grandpa.” Smokey was an excellent storyteller and could sit and talk to someone for hours telling them about his life. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and always chose family first.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Gray Floyd of Bayou Vista; children, William J. “Billy” Floyd and wife Ayako of Utah, Becky L. Fangue and husband David of Bayou L’Ourse, Jami M. Bonadonna and husband Randal of Florida, Carla A. Martin and husband Steven of Pennsylvania, and Joel Floyd of Bayou L’Ourse; daughter-in-law, Elaine Story of Georgia; 19 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.

Smokey was preceded in death by his parents, James Floyd and Ida Davis; son, Edward “Eddie” Story; daughter-in-law, Juanice Floyd; one grandson, and one great-grandson.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Central Baptist Church, 402 Bessie St., in Patterson with Brother Caleb Silvertooth officiating.