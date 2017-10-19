EDWARD GIROIR

Thu, 10/19/2017 - 11:44am Anonymous

Edward Giroir, 75, a native of Morgan City and resident of Stephensville, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Legnon Giroir; one son, Matthew Giroir of West Virginia; five daughters, Josephine Aucoin of Pierre Part, Susan Kidder of Morgan City, Shirley Jones and Jenny Giroir, both of Stephensville, and Amy Floyd of Bayou Vista; two sisters, Cecilia Larkin of Morgan City and Betty Meadows of Breaux Bridge; 13 grandchildren; and one step great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017