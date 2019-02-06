Minister Edward Eugene Robinson, 78, a resident and native of Morgan City, La. passed away on January 30, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence.

Viewing will be held on Friday February 8, 2019 from 6 p.m. until a Twilight Musical Tribute and Evening of Remembrance beginning at 7 p.m. at the Lee Chapel A.M.E. Church 609 Feret Street Morgan City, La.

Viewing will resume on Saturday February 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church 113 Federal Avenue Morgan City, La. at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery - Mausoleum Section. Reverend C. F. Smith will officiate the services.

Memories of Edward will forever remain in the hearts of his wife of fifty-seven years, Oraline Collins Robinson of Morgan City, La.; one son, Barry E. (Melissa) Robinson of Slidell, La.; two daughters, Mrs. Gregg ( Bearlyn Y.) Ash of Hendersonville, TN and Mrs. Eric ( Belva C.) Chapman of Youngsville, La.; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; five brothers, Maxie O’Brien, Jr. of Verdunville, La., Gary O’Brien Sr. of Lafayette, La., Carlos O’Brien Sr. of Houston, TX, George (Charisse) Robinson of Washington, DC and Henry Robinson, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA; nine sisters, Ethel Morrison of Morgan City, La., Ann L. Carter of Lafayette, La., Mary L. Shaw of Houston, TX, Renee Weathersby, Ida Barron, Helene Warfield, Viola Robinson, Sheba Williams and Lorraine Robinson all of CA; an uncle, an aunt, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Minister Robinson was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, his grandparents, and his aunts and uncles.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.