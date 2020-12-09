April 4, 1938 — December 6, 2020

Edward Eugene Colee Sr. fell asleep in death on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the age of 82. He was the loving husband of Catherine M. Colee.

Born in St. Augustine, Florida on April 4, 1938. He was the son of Bernard Colee Sr. and LaRue Paris. He graduated from Morgan City High School. He was employed at Tidewater Marine Inc. for 54 years.

He was a devoted family man who always gave his time and energy to the ones he loved. His reliability engendered a trust that no matter what was needed, he would provide. His happiest moments were the occasions that brought the whole family together. On countless road trips he never passed on the opportunity to take the scenic route. He appreciated nature and being outdoors. Hunting and fishing were hobbies that brought him great joy and peace. He was known for his quick wit and hard-working spirit. He had a great love of country music. He was the best husband, father, pawpaw, and great-pawpaw ever! He will truly be missed.

Edward was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Sr., his mother, LaRue, brother, Bernard Jr., sister, Francis, and sister Bonnie. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Catherine, his three children, Tammy Hackney wife of Blake Hackney, Vicky Roberts wife of David Roberts and Edward Colee Jr. He was Pawpaw to six grandchildren, Kristy Hackney Jallans, wife of Jeremy Jallans, Alan Hackney, husband of Leah Hackney, Cayla Lynne Roberts, Derek Michael Roberts, Kaitlin Hackney Augustine, wife of Christian Augustine, and Amber Colee Freese wife of Devon Freese. He had five great-grandchildren, Tyler Clay Jallans, Emma Rose Jallans, Harper Lynne Lee, Isla Jane Killmer, and Ava Violet Augustine.

There will be a private visitation for immediate family members.

Public graveside will be Friday, December 11, 2020, at St. Andrew Cemetery in Amelia at 2:30 p.m. A memorial service via Zoom will follow at 7 p.m. (details upon request).