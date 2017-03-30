Edward “Dickie” Davis Sr., 67, a resident of Houma, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017, at 3:25 p.m. at his residence.

Public vewing and the family will receive friends on Friday March 31, 2017 6-8 p.m. at the St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive, Houma. Visitation will resume on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Pastor Hayward Sims will serve as the officiant. Burial will follow funeral services in the Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Gray.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army that served in Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge.

He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn V. Davis of Houma; one daughter, Mrs. Tyrone (Akisha) Turner Jr. of Morgan City; three sons, Edward Davis Jr. of Franklin, Derek Davis, and Daniel Davis of Houma; three sisters; Mrs. James (Doris) Bingham, Mrs. James ( Rosemary) Williams and Lisa Jones, all of Houma; five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and a guardian.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City, Franklin, Jeanerette and Houma is in charge of arrangements.