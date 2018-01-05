Edward Brown, 62, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma. Interment will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.

He is survived by his father, Freddie Brown Jr.; brothers, David Brown of Thibodaux and Shawn Dawson of Morgan City; sisters, Irma Rhodes, Freddie Brown and Shelia Hutchins, all of Thibodaux; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, sister, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.