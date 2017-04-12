EDWARD BROUSSARD SR.

Eddie Broussard Sr., 78, a native of Berwick and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, April 9, 2017.

He is survived by four sons, Eddie Broussard Jr. of Orlando, Florida, Gregory Broussard of Baton Rouge, Lance Broussard of Gonzales and Edward Johnson of Morgan City; three daughters, Sheila John-son and Deborah Jones, both of New Orleans, and Shelly Broussard of Midland, Texas; his stepchildren, Lawrence Brooks of Morgan City, Ther-on Brooks of Ontario, California, and Sherrie LeMelle of West Covina, California; 10 grandchildren; niece, nephews and a host great-grandchildren and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by two sons, his parents, two brothers and a sister.

No services will be held.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.