Edward Anthony "Bae-B" Thomas, 71, a resident of Morgan City (Siracusa), LA, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City, LA.

Visitation will be observed Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Walmsley United Methodist Church. 608 Freret St, Morgan City, LA 70380 from 12 Noon until 1:30 PM. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). A private service will be held. Reverend Karen Carr will officiate the services. Burial will take place in the Berwick Cemetery. Funeral services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 2:00 PM on Monday December 28, 2020.

Memories of Edward or "Bae-B," as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Lucy Faye Thomas of Morgan City, LA; one brother, John Beard, Jr.; one sister, Carole Ann Parsons; six sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law; his furry child, Peppy and a host of other relatives and friends.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home, Inc. please visit; www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.