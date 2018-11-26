EDWARD ALBERT 'EDDIE' GROW

July 25, 1934- November 22, 2018

Funeral services for Edward Albert Grow will be held Tuesday, November 27, 2018, during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Herb Bennerfield will be the celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday at St. Joseph from 9 a.m. until Mass time, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Dane Grow, Nicholas Blakeman, Peter Theriot, Zack Theriot, Dane Grow Jr. and Timothy Rochel Sr. Honorary pallbearers will be Blaine Grow, William Grow and Teagan Theriot.

Eddie, as he was affectionately known, was born in New Orleans on July 25, 1934. He was raised in Berwick, was a former longtime resident of Bayou Vista, and has resided in Patterson for the past 18 years. He spent the majority of his career working in the oil field, retiring from Shell Oil after 27 years of dedicated service. An accomplished guitarist, Eddie enjoyed playing with numerous local musicians as well as passing on his passion and talent to his children and grandchildren. He loved being out on the water, and especially loved shrimping. But nothing brought more joy to his heart than being around his family whom he deeply loved. Eddie passed away at his home at the age of 84 in the morning hours of Thursday, November 22, 2018. He will be truly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of nearly 64 years, Betty Ann Naquin Grow; three children, Jimmie Grow and his fiancée Jenny Aucoin, Robert Grow and his fiancée Katherine Bourque, and Paula Blakeman; 13 grandchildren, Julie Theriot and husband Peter, Nick Thompson, David Thompson, Joe Thompson, Rebecca Gros, Hannah Aucoin, Megan Grow, Morgan Keller and husband Wendell, Joshua Bourque, Dane Grow and wife Lacy, Nicholas Blakeman, Brandon Blakeman and wife Heather, and Joey Blakeman and wife Karyn; 26 great-grandchildren, Catherine, Zachary, Nick, Bella, Mason, Riley, Reese, River, Emeie, Everleigh, Presley, Kimber, Kristyn, Taylor Dayne, Owen, Violet, Henry, Sadie, Dane Jr., Blaine, William, Madison, Kole, Alli, Bali and Eli; one great-great-grandson, Evan; brother-in-law, Paul “Polo” Naquin and wife Sandra; sisters-in-law, Emma N. Rochel and husband Hale, and Gert L. Naquin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Grow; son-in-law, Ralph Blakeman; his parents, Charles Peter Grow and Catherine Gueldner Grow; brothers-in-law, Ernest “Mike” Naquin and wife Lorraine, and Harold Naquin; and sisters-in-law, Vivian Walden and husband JW, and Goldie Thibodaux and husband Harold.

For those wishing to make charitable contributions in his name, the family asks that you please consider St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 805-5856.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.