Edna Babineaux, 89, a native of Morgan City, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, May 18, 2018 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 1:00 p.m. until the Memorial Service at 3:30 p.m.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Guillory and wife, Jackie, and Jerry Guillory and wife, Cathy; grandchildren, Leah Lirette (Mark), Brett Guillory (Emily), Kyle Guillory, Kristine Colomb, Karen Hebert (Neil), and Kady Guillory; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Yvonne Norris, Pat Coffman, Dolores Lajaunie and Jennie Mire.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Guillory; great-granddaughter, Sydney Colomb; parents, William and Velma Verrett; and sister, Elise Vaughn.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.