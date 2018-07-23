EDMOND GABE GUIDRY SR.

January 22, 1936 -July 22, 2018

Mr. Edmond Abe Guidry Sr., 82, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Edmond was born on January 22, 1936, in Erath, Louisiana, the son of Paul Guidry and Violet St. Pierre Guidry.

Edmond loved to be in the outdoors, whether he was fishing, hunting or tending to his garden, he enjoyed being outside. He loved his family and cherished the time he got to spend with them. He loved to do things with his children and grandchildren and also liked to play with his three dogs and cat. He served his country proudly in the Louisiana National Guard for seven years.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Betty Myers Guidry of Bayou Vista; seven children, Roland Guidry Sr. and wife Patti of Morgan City, Edmond A. “Eddie” Guidry Jr. of Patterson, Eve Guidry Tullos and husband Paul of Edmond, Oklahoma, Scott Guidry and wife Debbie of Kaplan, Barry Guidry and wife Celeste of Katy, Texas, Geralyn Guidry “Tee” Boudreaux and husband Randy of Sorrell, and Chris Kidder and wife Crystal of Patterson; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Guidry of Bayou Blue.

Edmond was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Violet St. Pierre Guidry; one daughter, Veronica Hampton; one brother and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with Father William Rogalla officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 p.m. The visitation will resume on Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Following the service, Edmond will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.