September 6, 1942- September 24, 2018

Edius James Fontenot went to be with the Lord on September 24, 2018 at the age of 76.

Ed was raised on a rice farm in Ville Platte and attended welding school in Tennessee. He moved his family to Morgan City to begin a career in the oil industry as a diesel mechanic for Landry & Simoneaux, a welder for Cooper Brothers Welding, and eventually started his own welding partnership, Three A Industries. He finished his career as a project supervisor working offshore assisting in pipeline inspection. Throughout his professional journey he gained invaluable friendships and memories of which he spoke highly until his finals days.

Those left to cherish his beautiful memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Madelyn Fontenot; his children, Neil, Phillip, and Christopher and his wife, Melissa; his grandchildren, Kristyn and her husband, Kevin, Christopher and his wife, Lacey, Charli and her wife Katherine, Laney, Mallory, Mattie, Lauren, and Carson; and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Emersyn.

Edius joins in heaven his parents, Lillian and Nelson Fontenot; brothers, Mack, Virgil and Rodrick; sister Dagment; and a grandchild, Mindy.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Thursday, September 27, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church following visitation. Edius will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude for the outstanding care and support given by the wonderful staff at Morgan City Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Special thanks to Stormy Henry, Jamika Stevenson and Shequa Smith.