EDDIE JOHN ARCEMONT JR.

March 3, 1938 - May 13, 2020

Eddie John Arcemont, a native of Patterson and a 25 year resident of Shadyside, was born on March 3, 1938, one of six children born to Eddie and Delia Arcemont. On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home with family by his side, he passed away from this earthly life and entered eternity with his Lord Jesus Christ. He was 82.

A career military man, Eddie enlisted in the United States Navy in 1957. Having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War, he retired from the Navy in 1976 with the rank of E-7 Electronics Technician Master Chief. On January 22, 1961 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista, Eddie married the love of his life, Anna Lombas, and began raising their family. Following his retirement from the Navy Eddie worked as an Electronics Instructor at Young Memorial Vo-Tech School in Morgan City where he taught for 12 years, impacting the lives of countless young adults.

A loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, Eddie had a quiet nature about him. He enjoyed the simple things in life and loved nature. Some of his favorite pastimes where growing and tending to his vegetable garden, feeding and watching his wild squirrels and rabbits, and especially time spent with family. He will be missed beyond measure by those who loved him and will be fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his wife of 59 years, Anna Lombas Arcemont; his children, Donald Arcemont and his companion Marie Patterson, Edward Arcemont and his wife Theresa, Susan Arcemont, and Paul Arcemont and his wife Alina; sisters, Agnes LeBlanc, Virginia Cavalier, and Marguerite Bergeron; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; his beloved 15 year old Chihuahua, Missy; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie E. Arcemont and Delia Vinning Arcemont; his brother, Wallace J. Arcemont Sr.; his sister, Leona A. Gillen; his granddaughter, Erica Arcemont; and his great grandson, Jayden.

Due to health concerns surrounding the current pandemic and the new eased restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current state guidelines will only allow for up to 109 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation and funeral Mass. Visitors are still required to observe the practice of social distancing. Funeral services for Mr. Arcemont will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville during a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass, Mr. Arcemont will be laid to rest with Military Honors in St. Joseph Cemetery. Father Jared Suire will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 1:00 p.m.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Francis Metz III of Internal Medicine Clinic of Morgan City and Dr. Brent Rochon of the Lafayette Heart Clinic.

