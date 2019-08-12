EARLINE MARIE AUCOIN

August 18, 1947 — August 9, 2019

Earline Aucoin, a native and resident of Morgan City, was called home with the Lord on August 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 71.

Earline loved to spend her time fishing, traveling, and being around family, especially her great nieces and nephews. As an avid Saints fan, Earline could often be found cheering them on from home during football season. She also enjoyed going to Meche’s Donut Shop to hang out with her pals.

Those Earline leaves to cherish her precious memory are her daughter Kelly Jo Aucoin; two step-children, Danny Aucoin of Texas and Missy Freeman, and her husband, Travis of Texas, one brother, Sidney Solar Jr., and his wife, Ruby of Morgan City; three sisters, Jackie Hebert, Bea Eues, and Patsy Connor, and her husband, David all of Morgan City; two step-grandchildren, Leigh Kay and Jenna Eve Freeman; her nieces and nephews that she loved as her own, Charlie Solar Sr., and his wife, Helen, Eddie Anslum Jr., and his wife, Angela, Paula Anslum, Nelson Metrejean Jr., and his wife, Julie, Crystal Lacoste, and her husband, Shayne; her great-nieces and nephews, Charlie-Boy Solar, and his wife, Kendra, Eddie Anslum III, Brodie Anslum, and his wife, Jontea, Brooks Richard, Alex Richard, Shayne Lacoste II, Zoey Lacoste, and Timberlynn Lacoste, and one great-great-nephew, Eli Anslum, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Edmae Solar Sr.; and two sisters, Lola Mae McAdams and Anna Mae Plessala.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial Services at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Following mass Earline will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.