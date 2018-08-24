Earl Walker Jr., 77, a native of Marrero and resident of Thibodaux, died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.

Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Christian Fellowship Church in Schriever.

He is survived by his wife, Willie Taylor Walker of Thibodaux; three sons, Earl Walker and Greg Walker, both of Franklin, and Keith Walker of Morgan City; three daughters, Lori Edukugho, Letitia Raby and Cassandra Sandifer, all of Thibodaux; stepchildren, John Taylor, Deidre Buford and Jonae Desphy, all of Thibodaux; 20 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Alvin Walker and Clarence Walker, both of Thibodaux; and two sisters, Orita Jackson and Rita Turner, both of Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.