Earl Montgomery, 75, a native of Morgan City, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Wilson Montgomery; three children, Derrick, Lorie and Lance; siblings, Kathryn, Elizabeth, Donna, Mary, Corrine, Earlyn, James and Kenneth; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home in Chalmette, with military honors following. Inurnment will be private.