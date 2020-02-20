Article Image Alt Text

EARL MONTGOMERY

Thu, 02/20/2020 - 11:14am

Earl Montgomery, 75, a native of Morgan City, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Wilson Montgomery; three children, Derrick, Lorie and Lance; siblings, Kathryn, Elizabeth, Donna, Mary, Corrine, Earlyn, James and Kenneth; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home in Chalmette, with military honors following. Inurnment will be private.

