Earl Joseph Walker, Jr., 77, a native of Marrero, La., and a resident of Thibodaux, La., passed away peacefully at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. A “Celebration of Life” Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 27, 2018 at Emmanuel Christian Fellowship Church, 241 Hwy 20 in Schriever, La. 70395.

He is survived by his wife, Willie Mae Taylor Walker of Thibodaux; sons, Earl, Greg of Franklin and Keith (Stephanie) Walker of Morgan City; daughters, Lori Edukugho, Letitia Raby and Cassandra Sandifer all of Thibodaux; stepchildren, John D. Taylor, Deidre Buford and Jonae Desphy of Thibodaux; twenty grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers, Alvin (Rose) and Clarence (Letha) Walker; sisters, Mrs. Keith (Orita) Jackson and Mrs. Leroy (Rita) Turner all of Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sister, son-in-law, and former wife.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma.