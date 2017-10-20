Earl J. Daigle, 78, a resident of Chacahoula, passed away Oct. 18, 2017.

He is survived by his children, Earl Daigle Jr. (Connie), Anthony Daigle (Tanna), Linda Simmons (Tyrone) and Jimmy Daigle; grandchildren, A.J., Timothy, Kristi, Johnathon, Stefen, Sara, Ethan and Hollie; 13 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Wiley Daigle and Paul Daigle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilden and Nola Daigle; two sisters; wife, Ann Hebert Daigle; a son, Kenneth A. Daigle; and his companion, Anna Mae Nimon.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.