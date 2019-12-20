July 24, 1942 — December 18, 2019

Dudley Joseph Michel Jr., 77, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the St. Joseph Carpenter House in Lafayette, surrounded by his loving family.

Dudley was born July 24, 1942, the son of Dudley Joseph Michel Sr. and Bernadette Mayon Fuselier.

Dudley was a great man who enjoyed spending time with his family; he enjoyed cooking for them, especially boiling crawfish. Dudley also enjoyed going to the casinos and playing Horseshoe. Dudley was, in fact, inducted into the “Hall of Fame” for Horseshoe, and was also given a plaque for being the team member’s best sport.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Lydia Guidry Michel; son, Michael Michel; four stepchildren, Lloyd “Noonie” Guillot Jr. and wife Karen, Bonnie McManus, Shelby Guillot and wife Judy, and Galen Guillot and wife Jenny; daughter-in-law, Erin Guidry; seven siblings, Horace Michel, Annabelle Broussard, J.B. Fuselier, J.D. Fuselier, Deborah May, Gayle Bailey and Bernadette “Bonnie” Acosta; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

Dudley was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley Michel Sr. and Bernadette Fuselier; stepson, Brady Guidry; son-in-law, Ted McManus; grandson, Kelin Guillot; and granddaughter, Kristi Guillot Borel.

Pallbearers will be Dudley’s grandsons; Luke, Adam, Eric and Shae Guillot, Braden Guidry, and Kade Seneca.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Brother James Kyle officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Dudley will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.