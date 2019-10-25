October 11, 1938 — October 23, 2019

Dr. John Wayne Melancon DVM, 81, a resident of Patterson and longtime resident of Hahnville, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Patterson Healthcare Center.

John Wayne was born on October 11, 1938 in Abbeville, the son of Achille Joseph Melancon Jr. and Mary Clyde Smith Melancon.

John Wayne was a lover of everything outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, taking many hunting and fishing trips with his family. He had a love for animals and loved taking care of other people’s animals, he truly lived for that. As a result of this love he enjoyed a very successful career as veterinarian at his own veterinarian clinic in Metairie for over 40 years.

John Wayne will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by five children, Dr. Keith Melancon and wife Susan of Bayou Gauche, Dr. Eric J. Melancon and wife Karen of Patterson, Julie Falla and husband Joe of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Dawn Theriot and husband Brad of Luling, and David Melancon and wife Anndrea of Gulfport, Mississippi; 13 grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Claire Fisher of LaPlace.

John Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and two sisters.

The family would like to thank Dr. Natalie Dishman and Heather Wade for the loving care that they gave to John Wayne.

John Wayne’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hahnville with a visitation being held from 9:00 a.m. until Mass time. Father Bernard C. Francis will celebrate the Mass. Following Mass John Wayne will be laid to rest in the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hahnville with military honors, which will be rendered by the Fort Polk Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in John Wayne’s honor to the animal shelter of your choice.