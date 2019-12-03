Dr. Hector Mario Ruiz, surrounded by his family, died peacefully from complications of Alzheimer’s on November 27, 2019, while receiving the Anointing of the sick from longtime friend, Monsignor Frederic J. Brunet. Dr. Ruiz, a longtime physician in the Tri-City area, is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ellen; children, Mary Ellen (Richard Stegall) of Youngsville, Gregory Ruiz (Tammy) of Katy, Texas, Theresa (Eddie Clark) of Pensacola, Florida, and Leslie (Greg Merritt) of New Orleans. His surviving siblings are Olga (Virgil Stone), Sostenes Ruiz III (Ann), Armi (Bruce Cady), Leticia (Jim Diaz) and Roberto Ruiz (Cindy). Buelo is also lovingly remembered by 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with two more great-grandchildren expected in June.

In addition to his long career of medical service, he was involved in numerous community organizations and groups including Krewe of Galatea, Krewe of Hephaestus, Lakewood Hospital, U.S. Swimming, Central Catholic High School, Holy Cross Church, and Public Health Clinic.

The family would like to thank the Maison Jardin family of caregivers and residents for their loving care of Dad and our family over the last five and a half years. The family would also like to acknowledge Journey Hospice for their thoughtful and gentle assistance and guidance in his transition from this world to the next.

Visitation for Dr. Ruiz will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 8 a.m. until the time of the Eulogy at 11:30 a.m. Following the Eulogy a mass of Christian Burial will be held. Following Mass Dr. Ruiz will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Central Catholic High School or Holy Cross Church.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.