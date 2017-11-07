December 30, 1924 -November 5, 2017

Dr. Cornelius “Glenn” Whitley, a native of Chicago, a past resident of Baton Rouge, and a longtime resident and respected doctor of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at the age of 92.

A United States Marine, Dr. Whitley proudly served his nation during World War II and received the rank of Corporal before honorable discharge. Dr. Whitley graduated from Tulane University Medical School. Upon graduation, he interned in the New Orleans area before setting down roots in the Morgan City area in 1954.

Those left to cherish his loving memory are his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Ané Whitley; his four adoring daughters, Mary “Colleen” Whitley Hunter and her husband, Bill, Michele Elizabeth Whitley Olinde and her husband, Wallace, Gwenne Whitley Waddell and her husband, Robert, and Frances Whitley Nettles; 10 grandchildren, Lindsay, Trey, Taylor, William, Brittany, Michael, Brooke, Haley, Robert and Hannah; and one sister, Patsy Shumard.

He was preceded in death by his father, William T. Whitley Sr.; his mother, Mildred Donahoe Whitley; and one brother, William T. Whitley Jr.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City. Military honors will be rendered in the Morgan City Mausoleum following Mass.

The family would like to express their gratitude to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge for their dedication and care of Dr. Whitley.