July 5, 1930 -February 5, 2018

Doyle Galloway Berry passed away peacefully at his home in Berwick, Louisiana, on February 5th, 2018. The 87-year-old Christian and businessman was surrounded by his loving family, faithful caregivers and his trusted dog and companion, “Biscuit.”

There is no question that the day, July 5th, 1930 was a significant day in the life of Doyle Berry, as that was the day he was born in Norfolk, Virginia. More importantly however were the days filled and lived after that day. For those are the days that formed and molded the man best known to most as Doyle, Dad, Granddad, Chief and Boss. Most would agree that Doyle not only burned the candle from both ends, but from every angle possible and lived his life to its fullest.

Doyle spent his formative years in Mendenhall, Mississippi, where he formed lifelong, childhood friendships. In 1948, he joined the Navy, spending most of his time on the island of Guam and was honorably discharged in 1952. From there, Doyle went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. In 1955, Doyle took a summer job in South Louisiana and took note of the countless opportunities in the burgeoning oilfield.

In 1956, Doyle moved to Berwick, Louisiana, and co-founded Berry Bros. General Contractors, Inc. with his brother Everett. Since that time, Doyle has been involved in countless other business ventures, numerous civic organizations, as well as politically appointed posts. He was a director for Katy Industries, Chairman of the LA Wildlife and Fisheries, Director for the M.C. Port and Harbor Commission, Director of First National Bank, King of Hephaestus, King of the Mystic Krewe of Louisianans in Washington, D.C. and was a fellow Mason at numerous lodges.

Doyle never met a stranger in his life and was friends with people from all ends of the spectrum. He was particularly fond of law enforcement and politics and therefore counted many congressmen, mayors, lawmen, senators, governors and even presidents as friends. Doyle truly was a larger than life figure in the glory days of the South Louisiana oil boom.

Doyle loved fishing on Creole Bayou, playing golf on the Meeker Course and spending time with family and friends on the White River. Those who knew him best will forever remember his love of God and Country, a pocket full of cigars, a phone in his ear, a glass of iced tea, a strong desire to help others, and a spirited game of gin rummy. We will forever miss and never forget those warm greetings of “Pal” and “Sugar.”

Doyle is survived by his sons, Brian Berry, Bert Berry and his wife, Wendy, and Scott Berry and his wife, Shanna; his grandchildren, Caitlin Berry, Eleanor Berry, Dillon Berry, Julia Berry, Isabella Berry, Kaylee Champagne and Cullen Champagne; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Arceneaux; brother, Dr. Gene Berry and his wife, Jolie; and sisters-in-law, Iris Berry and Mickey Pearson.

Doyle was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Wilson Berry; his father and mother, Buford and Katherine Berry; stepmother, Alleyne Berry; and brother, Everett Berry.

The family is forever thankful for the caregivers and friends who were there for him through the years.

Visitation will be held at Hargrave Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, with services starting at 1 p.m. officiated by Reverend Bert Langley. Doyle will be laid to rest privately at a later time.

Pallbearers are Dillon Berry, Troy Lombardo, Raymond Michel, Ron Coleman, Michael Bourgeois, and Bill Dukes. Honorary pallbearers are Mac Wade, Melvin Bourgeois, Mike Hillman, Jim Dukes, Andy Lawrence and Howard Parker.

Memorial donations may be made to the “Buford E. Berry Scholarship Fund” at Mississippi College, P.O. Box 4005, Clinton, MS 39058.