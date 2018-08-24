Dorothy Rutledge Davis, 81, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, St. Clair Davis of Franklin and Ernest Davis of Morgan City; a daughter, Cynthia Daigs of Houma; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Muriel Wallace of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.