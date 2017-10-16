DOROTHY POLASKI PHILLIPS

Mon, 10/16/2017 - 10:43am Anonymous

Dorothy Polaski Phillips, 91, a native of Jasper County, Mississippi, resident of Louin, Mississippi, and formerly of Morgan City, died Sept. 18, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation was Sept. 20 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs, Mississippi. Services were Sept. 21 with burial in Antioch Church Cemetery in Louin, Mississippi.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Crocker of Louin, Mississippi and JoAnn Buckley of Lafayette; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two husbands and a daughter.

Colonial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017