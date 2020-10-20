March 24, 1941 — October 18, 2020

Dorothy Myers, 79, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary.

Dorothy was born March 24, 1941, in Pine Prairie, the daughter of Kenneth Granger Sr. and Elsie Guillory Granger.

Dorothy was a Pink Lady for Ochsner St. Mary for many years. She was also a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Cross Church, and taught CCD.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Harold Myers Sr. of Morgan City; four children, Jonathan Myers and wife Kellie of Baton Rouge, Felicia M. Vidrine and husband James of Oak Dale, LA, Melissa Myers of Baton Rouge, and Harold Myers Jr. and wife Cheryl of Denham Springs; four grandchildren, Hailie and Thomas Myers and Cody and Brennan Vidrine; and cousin, Beverly Slaughter.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Elsie Granger; two brothers, Kenneth Granger Jr. and James Granger; and granddaughter, Mallory Vidrine.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all of Dorothy’s Cedar Street neighbors for their continued support and kindness during her illness.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Myers, Cody Vidrine, Brennan Vidrine, Thomas Myers, James Vidrine and Harold Myers Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Brice Higginbotham officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. After Mass, Dorothy will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum. Masks will be required upon entering the church and funeral home.