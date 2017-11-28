March 14, 1923 — November 27, 2017

Dorothy G. Thomas, 94, a resident of Bayou Vista, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Nov. 27, 2017.

Dorothy was born March 14, 1923, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of Edgar W. Garvin Sr. and Katherine McVay Garvin.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a loyal friend.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by her son, Ogden U. Thomas Jr. and his wife Linda of Patterson; four grandchildren, William Garvin Thomas Jr. of New Orleans, Michele Thomas Boustany and her husband Ron of Lafayette, Scott Anthony Thomas and his wife Dominique of Berwick, and Tracy Thomas Gum of Baton Rouge; seven great-grandchildren, Mary Grace, Sarah and Thomas Boustany, Ross and Rhett Thomas, and Alexandre and Jeanne Madeline Favret; numerous nieces and nephews; and Doris Darnell, a very special friend, “daughter,” and loving caregiver for over 60 years. Special love and thanks to Pam Hensgens, a loving friend and “daughter.”

Mrs. Thomas was a member of Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church where she served as a church elder. She taught Sunday school and was active in the Women of the Church. She worked for First National Bank for 33 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ogden U. Thomas Sr.; her son, William Garvin Thomas Sr.; granddaughter, Vesper Brightman Thomas; her father, Edgar Wayne Garvin Sr.; her mother, Katherine McVay Garvin; two brothers, Edgar Wayne Garvin Jr. and John Garvin; her sister-in-law, Joan Garvin; and her dog, Tipper.

Serving as pallbearers are William G. Thomas Jr., Scott A. Thomas, Alexandre B. Favret, Ron Boustany, Nicholas Hensgens and Joseph Hensgens.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Edgar “Skip” W. Garvin and Nicholas “Tony” A. Hensgens Jr.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her loving caregivers, Jackie LeJeune, Vickie Ford and Tempest Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 3164 Morgan City, Louisiana 70381.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church with a visitation being held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Patterson.