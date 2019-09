Dorothy Brinlee, 92, a resident of Patterson, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at her residence.

She is survived by three sons, William Brinlee, Bruce Brinlee and Richard Brinlee; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a brother, a sister and her parents.

Visitation will be Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Bayou Vista.