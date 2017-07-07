Graveside services will be held at Ibert’s Memorial Park in Patterson at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, for Dorothy Elaine Duplechin Kimbell, 73, who went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 5th, 2017.

“Ms. Dot” lived in Patterson with her husband of 49 years, Terry Lee Kimbell. Ms. Dot was mother to most who knew her and a Godly woman who prayed for all. She was known for speaking her mind, giving wise advice (whether you wanted it or not J) and always having something on the table for those that wanted to share a meal. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind. Ms. Dot was carried on Angel’s Wings to those awaiting her in heaven and those of us left are assured that we will see her again with Our Heavenly Father.

She will be missed beyond measure by her husband, Terry; daughters, Brenda Davis, Charlotte McNabb, Pamela Craigo, Terri Kimbell and Mary Elizabeth Wilson; her son, Charles Rayford McNabb; brothers, Leonce, Jerome and Richard Duplechin; sisters, Vernita Ancelet and Wanda Jones; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Duplecie Duplechin; her mother, Esther Foreman; sisters, Louella Suarez and Rebecca Pago; and her brother, Lester Duplechin.

