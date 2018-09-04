August 7, 1953-August 29, 2018

Dorothy “Dottie” Jordan Canty, 65, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Terrebonne General Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

Dottie was born on August 7, 1953, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the daughter of James Earl Jordan and Martha Cooper Jordan.

Dottie was an outgoing person who loved people and helped people in need whenever possible. She loved going to the camp fishing and loved going in the cold duck blind. She will be sadly missed by her friends, relatives and anyone that knew her.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Clayton S. Canty Jr.; her children, Steven Hebert and wife Tricia, and Emile Sanches and husband David “Moochie”; step-daughter, Candace Foster; grandchildren, Chase Hebert, Zyn Foster, Kobe Sanchez, Clayton Hebert, Vatia Foster, Loki Foster and Memory Foster; and her brothers, Jim “Bubba” Jordan, and Garland “Buster” Jordan and wife Robin.

Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Martha Cooper Jordan; her brother, Brian Jordan; her sister-in-law, Mary Jordan; and step-son, Jeremy Canty.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home.