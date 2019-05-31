December 28, 1935 — May 28, 2019

Doris “Totsie” Giroir Harrington, 83, a resident of Patterson, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Doris was born December 28, 1935, in Morgan City, the daughter of Ulysse Giroir and Mary Solar Giroir.

Doris loved to play bingo at Central Catholic and the AARP building in Morgan City. She was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, Wilmer Harrington of Patterson; one son, William C. Mumford IV “Billy” and wife Gina of Patterson; one brother, Billy Giroir; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ulysse and Mary Giroir; two brothers, Joseph and Edward Giroir; and seven sisters, Edith LaBoeuf, Edna Gussman, Enola Breaux, Amy Shely, Anette Theriot, Eula Mae Aucoin and Agnes “Lee Lee” Tophman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City with Father Bennerfield officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. After Mass, Doris will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.