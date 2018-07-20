January 28, 1937- July 18, 2018

Doris Cornelia “Connie” Robichaux passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at the age of 81. She was born on January 28, 1937 in Jackson, Mississippi, to Wilbur and Doris Thompson.

Connie lived in the Katy, Texas area since 1980, where she was a parishioner of Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church. She was formerly a long time resident of Berwick.

She was a Duplicate Bridge player with a ranking of Gold Life Master. Connie enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends. She loved football, especially the New Orleans Saints.

Connie is survived by her three sons, Andy Robichaux Jr and wife, Zina, Gil Robichaux, and Steve Robichaux and wife, Tami. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and numerous friends.

Connie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew J Robichaux Sr.; her daughter, Virginia Hildabrand; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Robichaux; great-granddaughter, Remi Robichaux; sister-in-law, Susan Thompson; and her parents, Wilbur and Doris Thompson.

A time of remembrance and reflection will be held on Monday, July 23, 2018, at Schmidt Funeral Home in Katy, Texas.