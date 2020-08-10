Donnie Louis Landry Sr. was born on March 20, 1940 in Patterson, Louisiana. He passed away on August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Donnie grew up in Patterson where he attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. He later moved to Bayou Vista where he was a 49-year parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Donnie was also a third-Degree Knight of Columbus.

Donnie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Rae Campos Landry; his three sons and their wives: David and Julie Landry, Duane and Sarah Landry, and Donnie and JoAnna Landry; eight grandchildren: Cory, Lauren, Matthew, Eric, Emily, Jayna, Jack and Evelyn Landry; three great grandchildren: Landen, Hadley and Lilah Landry; and godsons Brian Landry and Ricky Frederick.

He is predeceased by his parents Donnie S. and Helen (Bourdier) Landry; his brother, Charles Lyman Landry; his father and mother in law, Martel and Marie (Lauve) Campos; and his step-grandson Jordan Joseph Mayon.

Donnie had a long career of 35 years at J. Ray McDermott. He spent much of his early career in Amelia, Louisiana and Beirut, Lebanon where he was a Chief Engineer before retiring as a Port Engineer in Amelia, Louisiana. He was well liked and respected amongst his peers and made many lifelong friends at both locations.

Donnie was a great provider and a family man. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially having a great meal together or boiling seafood. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and stories. He had a passion for building and restoring cars and socializing with close friends. Donnie said many times his greatest accomplishment was his family and the legacy he leaves behind. He left instructions for his sons to always take care of each other and to love one another.

Donnie will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Craig Walker and the staff at Cardiovascular Institute of the South for their outstanding care over the years, as well as Journey Hospice for the love and care given to Donnie in his final days.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Donnie on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Bernadette Catholic Church in his name.