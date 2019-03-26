March 18, 1942-March 25, 2019

Donnie Jackson Felton, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019, at the age of 77.

Donnie lived for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and care for her family. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. She loved to dance, play cards, and watch TBN or old westerns. Donnie will be greatly missed by her family, but they are at peace knowing she served the Lord.

She is finally reunited with her sons, Terry Lee Felton and Richard Dale Felton and a beloved brother and sister, Jerry Jackson Sr. and Mary Jackson Carter. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Alice Jackson, and her favorite Aunt Ruby Babin.

Those left to cherish Donnie’s memory are: daughters, Elizabeth Ann Felton of Morgan City; her children Joey and Brooke Miller, Charlesia (Christy) Christina White and her husband Shane of Morgan City; sons, David Neal Felton of Larose and his wife Cindy Williams Felton; their children, Davin and his wife Katy Champine Felton, Koby and Krista Felton; Brandon Alan Felton and his wife Jennifer Gaudet Felton of Patterson; their children Madelyn and Katelyn Felton. She had two great-grandchildren, Bentley Felton and Jacob Miller, and loving sister-in-law Viola Jackson.

The family request that a time of visitation be observed on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at Healing Stream Ministries in Bayou Vista. A Christian burial will be held for Donnie at noon at Healing Stream Ministries with Donnie being laid to rest at the Morgan City Cemetery following the service.

Acting as pallbearers are David Felton, Brandon Felton, Davin Felton, Koby Felton, Joey Miller and Shane White. Honorary pallbearers are Steven Recinos and Jared Recinos.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8