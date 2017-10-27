Donna “Tinnie” Marie Eues, 55, a resident of Belle River, passed away Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at her home.

Donna was born June 18, 1962 in Pierre Part, the daughter of Gerald Joseph Eues and Molly Marie Breaux Eues.

Donna will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her stepmother, Rosella Eues Falcon of Stephenville; one brother, Donald “Buddy” Eues of Pierre Part; one stepbrother, Rodger “Squirt” Faust and wife Jennifer of Stephensville; two sisters, Darlene Carter and husband Nick of Amelia, and Debbie Creech of Stephensville; one stepsister, Laura Franklin of Shriver; her beloved dog, Co-Co; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Molly Eues; two brothers, Dwayne and Daryl Eues; and her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Visitation will resume Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, from 9 a.m.until the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Father Clyde Mahler officiating. After the services, Donna will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.